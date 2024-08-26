Expand / Collapse search

Detroit public schools dismissing early on first day of school due to heat

By Lauren Edwards
Published  August 26, 2024 6:51am EDT
Students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District will start the year with early releases both Monday and Tuesday due to heat. Highs will be around 90 with heat indices making it feel even hotter.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Public Schools Community District students head back to school on Monday, but they will get a bit of a break due to the heat.

Schools will be dismissed three hours early both Monday and Tuesday. Some schools do not have air conditioning heading into this hot first week of school.

Monday starts with temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s before they jump up to around 90. It will also be muggy, and that humidity will lead to it feeling hotter and sticky.

Tuesday's temperatures are forecasted to be even hotter.

The district said it will monitor the temperatures Monday and Tuesday before making a decision on how to proceed the rest of the week, as the heat is expected to stick around for a few days.

According to DPSCD, within the next five years, all buildings will eventually have modern HVAC systems and air conditioning.

Hot, Humid Monday

