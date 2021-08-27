Heat and humidity lasts through weekend

Here's the forecast. The heat and humidity stays with us through the weekend.

Heat indexes, the combination of high heat and humidity will be near 100 degrees Saturday. A Heat Advisory has not been issued in this area yet, but is as close to us as Jackson, Michigan, so there is a possibility a Heat Advisory will be issued.

An Air Quality Alert goes in effect Saturday for high levels of ground-level ozone, a pollutant that cooks in sunlight and hot days with light wind. People with respiratory concerns, the very young and the elderly should limit outdoor activities.

Mainly dry weather Saturday with a chance for isolated storms in the instability of high heat and humidity. Actual high temperature: 92 The Apparent Temperature (what it feels like or the Heat Index) will be around 100.

Not much of a break overnight. Lows near 70, still muggy. Sunday calls for more of the same temperature-wise with a better chance for evening storms. High 91, Low 72

A chance for rain extends into Monday morning (cold front passage) with slightly cooler temperatures expected, 87

By Tuesday, behind the front, it will feel less humid. Highs are cooler, 83 with sunny skies.

Wednesday and Thursday mirror Tuesday in highs and a general feeling of less tropical air. Mainly sunny with highs near 80 with a break in the overnight lows. Finally around 60

Advertisement

Rain chances for Friday afternoon/evening. Little warmer: 83

