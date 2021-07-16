Hello, all:

The same weak frontal boundary that is draped across the region will drift a little south late overnight and Friday, bringing a better chance for showers and thundershowers to the region Friday, Friday night and Saturday, too.

We are not expecting severe weather with high winds but, there is a heavy rain potential over the next 36 hours. Localized flooding is certainly a possibility.

Once we get to Sunday, a long dry stretch of weather commences for metro Detroit.

On Friday the high will be 76.

Saturday with more showers, the high will be 78.

On Sunday under sun and clouds, the high will be 83.

-- Rich Luterman