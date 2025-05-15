Help needed as Clawson-Troy Elks Lodge roof falls into disrepair

The Brief The Troy-Clawson Elks Lodge is have roof problems with leaks, threatening the organization's future. The lodge has been unable to host special events to raise money for charitable missions. A ‘Raise Our Roof’ fundraiser is selling raffle tickets for the June 7 drawing.



The Clawson-Troy Elks Lodge is putting out a SOS call because of a leaky roof that is causing the lodge to lose money.

The backstory:

"We need to replace the roof. We absolutely do not have the funding to do so," said Erica Dickinson, a board trustee for the Lodge.

The fix comes with a hefty price tag of between $60,000 to $100,000.

Unfortunately, the leaks cause another issue, because the lodge can't always make their building available to outside groups who want to rent space.

"We can no longer hold events in our lodge hall because our roof is leaking and that doesn’t help us because we need those funds for fundraising," said board trustee Scott Dickinson.

It's that lack of revenue source that also hurts the lodge’s charitable missions, like veterans' drug awareness and children’s programs.

"It’s very heartbreaking to think that if we loose the roof, we lose the lodge, and then they will no longer be able to help," Erica said.

Now this lodge is on a mission to get the building back in shape with a Raise Our Roof raffle. They’re holding a fundraiser and they need your help.

"Anybody can purchase tickets, it's $100 a ticket," she said.

The event will be held June 7th at their lodge in Troy.

"There’s actually going to be three prizes that will be awarded," Erica said. "Sixty percent of what we make goes to the lodge, 20% to the first prize, 15% to the second and 5% to the third."

And members say buying a raffle ticket isn’t the only way to support; contractors are also asked to reach out.

"If anybody out there can come and help with the roof, we can use the funds that we make on other large projects that need to be done as well," said Erica.

For details on the event or how you can help go to the lodge's Facebook page HERE.

"We are begging people to help save our lodge so we can continue with the great work that we do in the community," she said.

The Source: Information for this report came from the Elks lodge board members Scott and Erica Dickinson.



