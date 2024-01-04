A grant worth nearly $5 million was awarded to a partnership between Henry Ford Health and the Black Mothers' Breastfeeding Association to improve health outcomes for minority groups.

The Triple Crown grant is from the Office of Minority Health, which is housed within the federal health department. The $4.8 million grant will directly target racial inequities within healthcare. The funding will look to improve policy, expand access to services for new mothers like training more doulas, as well as connect Black families to more birth resources.

The grant "will build a unified network of advocacy" for new moms as well as those who are expecting children. It's expected to help 3,600 individuals and their families by the completion of the grant in 2027.

Black women historically suffer from higher rates of mortality during childbirth. Many reasons feed into the inequitable care that minority families receive before, during, and after labor. Black women are also less likely to receive treatment for postpartum depression.

The goal with the grant will be to close that gap.

The founding executive director of the Black Mothers' Breastfeeding Association said the grant channels a "collaborative approach" toward healthcare, which includes addressing social factors while creating a supportive environment for all individuals.

"By uniting trusted stakeholders, we aim to uplift Detroit’s families, making a lasting impact on maternal and infant health outcomes in the Detroit Community," said Kiddada Green.

In addition to Henry Ford Health, the University of Michigan Child Health Evaluation and Research Center will also measure progress from the grant.

Ten other organizations were awarded grant funding, which totaled $13.2 million for each year.