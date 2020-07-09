Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village reopen to the public

The Henry Ford Museum has reopened to the general public Thursday, though by reservation only.

The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and Greenfield Village will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors need to make reservations for a specific timeslot to avoid overcrowding.

"Felt like a long wait. We love coming. I've been coming since I was a baby and now I'm bringing all my kids," said visitor Danielle Pusilo.

The complex is opening back up in phases. Certain areas like the Ford Rouge Factory tour and Giant Screen Experience are staying closed in this first phase.

"I think the museum is acting properly. It feels like the museum has no choice, the public institutions have no choice because of what's been thrown from the top down but I think they're acting appropriately," said another visitor, Milon Wild.

To visit, first you reserve a space online and buy your tickets. Then on the property, social distancing and masks are required - even outdoors.

"We're just really trying to be very diligent to follow what the state and the federal government has instructed us to do to preserve that safe and secure environment," Christian Cullen with Henry Ford said.

For more information or to reserve a time slot, visit www.thehenryford.org.