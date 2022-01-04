High performance Dodge Challenger, Jeep Grand Cherokees recovered in Detroit after theft from Commerce Twp

article

Waterford police recovered three high performance vehicles in Detroit after thieves stole them from a Commerce Township business early Tuesday.

Police said thieves broke a glass window to reach inside a garage at GR Auto Gallery at 3175 Martin Road in Commerce Township around 2 a.m. Once inside, they drove a 2021 Dodge Challenger - Super Stock worth $105,900; a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee - Trackhawk worth $109,900; and a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee-RT worth $54,000 through an overhead door that was closed and locked.

The business owner contacted Waterford police because the department has been investigating recent vehicle thefts in the area.

Detroit Police Special Operations Units helped Waterford police track down the vehicles later Tuesday morning. They were found in three areas in Detroit.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Waterford police at 248-618-6065.