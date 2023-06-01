High temperatures to close Detroit schools early Thursday and Friday

High temperatures mean Detroit schools will get out a few hours earlier Thursday and Friday.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District said the heat over the next two days, which will get near or could eclipse 90 degrees, is causing students to be dismissed three hours earlier than normal.

Regular and daily transportation options will be in service to take kids home.

However, the early dismissal means that indoor afterschool activities will be canceled. Middle school and high school outdoor athletic activities will occur based on the discretion of principals, athletic coordinators, and coaches.

The late-May/early-June heat wave is the first round of high temperatures that's cooked the region this year.

Most of Southeast Michigan can expect conditions to hit the high 80s for the next several days. There's also little relief in the way of rain that's incoming.

See the full forecast here.