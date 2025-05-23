Highland Park mother displays message on billboard seeking resolution in son's death

The Brief Shamayim Harris, better known as Mama Shu, is seeking justice is trying to send a message on a billboard in Detroit. Shu says she saw who killed her son, Chinyelu Humphrey, four years ago. Mama Shu hopes the billboard will provide a resolution.



A mother seeking justice is trying to send a message on a billboard above the Davison in Detroit.

What they're saying:

Shamayim Harris, better known as Mama Shu, says she saw who killed her son, Chinyelu Humphrey, four years ago. The shooting happened in front of his family’s home at Avalon Village in Highland Park.

Mama Shu saw it unfold.

"I’ve been saying over and over who killed my son. Wanting it to be looked into for four years now, and none of the other ways seem to work," she said. "I’m still trying to get them to go and speak with the killer. I know where he is. He’s in jail right now. Just to go and investigate."

"He’s in jail for a different charge?" asked FOX 2's Brandon Hudson.

"He’s in jail for a different charge, but my thing is that he’s already tied up with the authorities in court. Let’s keep him there," Harris responded.

"Give me a sense of the emotions that you’re going through four years later?" Brandon asked.

"It’s just some frustrations. I’m disappointed that it’s actually taking this long," she said. "And it’s really making me wonder that if a person sees a crime, and they report it, is something really done."

Why you should care:

Mama Shu hopes the billboard will provide a resolution. In the years since, Mama Shu has continued to help Avalon Village thrive. It has been a source of healing for the sadness and confusion she feels over her son’s unresolved murder.

Still, she holds fond memories close to her heart.

"I would just open up the door real hard, like boom, slam it open," she said. "Then, I start looking over at him. Then, he’ll get out of his truck, and then he’ll look over and start doing the same thing. We’ll both nod. It’s like a checkpoint, ‘ok, Chin-mama, I love you.’"

Mama Shu says she’ll keep the billboard up for 30 days, and then another 30 days if needed.