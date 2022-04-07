Northville Township police investigating after shots fired near Hines Park

Police are seeking information after shots were fired near Hines Park in Northville Township earlier this week.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, shots were fired in the area of the park, near Six Mile and Sheldon roads. No one was hurt.

Police are asking residents who live nearby to check their surveillance cameras and report any suspicious activity. According to police, federal, state, and local resources are being utilized as they investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 248-349-9400