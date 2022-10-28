Hit-and-run driver wanted after striking pedestrian on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Dearborn police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and fled Sept. 16.
Police said the victim was walking northbound across Michigan Avenue near Outer Drive around 9 a.m. when they were hit.
The victim is still recovering after suffering serious injuries.
Police released a photo captured on a surveillance video that they say shows the suspect vehicle:
The vehicle will likely have front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-943-2241. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.