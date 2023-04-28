Hit-and-run in Chesterfield Township seriously injures 7-year-old

article

A 7-year-old girl suffered significant injuries after a hit-and-run in Chesterfield Township Thursday night.

Police were dispatched to Gratiot just north of 23 Mile Road around 9 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian being struck while crossing the street.

The girl was walking with her older sister when she was hit. Chesterfield Township police said the suspect vehicle fled north on Gratiot.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspect vehicle is possibly a white or black 2020 or 2022 Kia Optima sedan. It should have front-end damage.

Police said the suspect vehicle is possibly a white or black 2020 or 2022 Kia Optima sedan. It should have front-end damage.

MORE: Family demands justice 4 years after Novi woman was killed and her baby shot inside home

If you have any information about this hit-and-run investigation, please contact Det. Lee at 586-949-3426.