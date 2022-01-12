Hit and run kills woman at Seven Mile and Telegraph

Take a good look at a silver SUV caught on video, wanted in a deadly hit and run on Detroit's west side Wednesday night.

Police say the driver struck a woman crossing Seven Mile near Telegraph at 6 p.m. tonight.

You can see the driver slow down after the hitting woman and then speed off. Police say medics rushed the woman to a nearby hospital in critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries.

She was 58 years old.

"It’s very sad, it’s heartbreaking," said resident Taqulia Curtis. "I take these streets every day to come to work and go home and i bank here so it’s really bad. It’s sad."

Collete Smith lives at a nearby apartment building and often crosses Seven Mile when going to nearby stores. The hit and run has her unnerved.

"It’s terrible," she said. "When I’m passing I must be careful and make sure I’m very careful because nobody knows what can happen at any time."

Police are looking into the possibility that a second vehicle also struck the woman. If you recognize the silver SUV, which appears to be a Cadillac model, please call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

