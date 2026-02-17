Hit-and-run suspect wanted after severely injuring woman on Conant in Detroit
FOX 2 - Detroit police are asking the public for information on a hit-and-run of a woman on Conant on Valentine's Day.
Dig deeper:
The woman was crossing Conant in the 17100 block walking to her car after leaving Mandees Jazz Club when she was hit at 2 a.m. on Feb. 14.
Police say the 28-year-old victim was then treated at a nearby hospital for her injuries.
DPD released new photos of the suspect's vehicle of a white van that struck the woman who suffered injuries to her head and neck.
What you can do:
If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or can identify who was driving the vehicle, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv
The Source: Information for this report was provided by the Detroit Police Department.