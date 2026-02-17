Expand / Collapse search

Hit-and-run suspect wanted after severely injuring woman on Conant in Detroit

By David Komer
Published  February 17, 2026 12:52pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

The Brief

    • A hit-and-run driver is being sought by Detroit police.
    • A woman was struck in the early morning of Valentine's Day on Conant.
    • A white minivan struck the 28-year-old at 2 a.m.

FOX 2 - Detroit police are asking the public for information on a hit-and-run of a woman on Conant on Valentine's Day.

Dig deeper:

The woman was crossing Conant in the 17100 block walking to her car after leaving Mandees Jazz Club when she was hit at 2 a.m. on Feb. 14.

Police say the 28-year-old victim was then treated at a nearby hospital for her injuries.

DPD released new photos of the suspect's vehicle of a white van that struck the woman who suffered injuries to her head and neck.

What you can do:

If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or can identify who was driving the vehicle, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv

The Source: Information for this report was provided by the Detroit Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroitDetroit Police Department