Holiday markets, Santacon Bar Crawl, pet expo, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

The temperatures will rise into the 50s this weekend. Enjoy the winter warm up by going out and enjoying the many events happening in Metro Detroit.

Here's what's going on:

Christmas in Plymouth & Mistletoe Market

Thursday, Dec. 7 and Friday, Dec. 8

Downtown Plymouth

Enjoy horse-drawn carriages and trolley rides, live entertainment, cookie decorating, holiday shopping, and more.

This event is from 4-9 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Learn more.

People Mover Rides with Santa

Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9

People Mover in Downtown Detroit

Rides on Friday and Saturday afternoon will include visits with Santa, giveaways, music, coloring, and more.

The big man will be on the train and at Grand Circus Park.

People Mover rides are 75 cents per person. Children five and younger are free.

Learn more.

Santacon Bar Crawl

Saturday, Dec. 9 from 2-7 p.m.

Downtown Royal Oak

Dig out the ugly sweaters and Santa hats for this festive bar crawl through Downtown Royal Oak.

Nearly a dozen bars and restaurants will have deals for bar crawlers.

Learn more and get tickets.

ArtPop Market

Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 9

Dessert Oasis in Ferndale

Sip coffee or hot chocolate while you browse locally made presents.

The market is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Learn more.

Holiday Novi Pet Expo

Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 10

Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

Bring your four-legged friend to the Pet Expo watch live entertainment like The Canine Stars and demonstrations from working dogs, shop for your pets, meet birds from the Rainbow Feather Bird Club and Rescue, and more.

Tickets are $14 for people 12 and older, $10 for children 4-11, and free for children 3 and younger.

Learn more.