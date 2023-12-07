Holiday markets, Santacon Bar Crawl, pet expo, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
The temperatures will rise into the 50s this weekend. Enjoy the winter warm up by going out and enjoying the many events happening in Metro Detroit.
Here's what's going on:
Christmas in Plymouth & Mistletoe Market
- Thursday, Dec. 7 and Friday, Dec. 8
- Downtown Plymouth
Enjoy horse-drawn carriages and trolley rides, live entertainment, cookie decorating, holiday shopping, and more.
This event is from 4-9 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
People Mover Rides with Santa
- Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9
- People Mover in Downtown Detroit
Rides on Friday and Saturday afternoon will include visits with Santa, giveaways, music, coloring, and more.
The big man will be on the train and at Grand Circus Park.
People Mover rides are 75 cents per person. Children five and younger are free.
Santacon Bar Crawl
- Saturday, Dec. 9 from 2-7 p.m.
- Downtown Royal Oak
Dig out the ugly sweaters and Santa hats for this festive bar crawl through Downtown Royal Oak.
Nearly a dozen bars and restaurants will have deals for bar crawlers.
ArtPop Market
- Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 9
- Dessert Oasis in Ferndale
Sip coffee or hot chocolate while you browse locally made presents.
The market is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Holiday Novi Pet Expo
- Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 10
- Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi
Bring your four-legged friend to the Pet Expo watch live entertainment like The Canine Stars and demonstrations from working dogs, shop for your pets, meet birds from the Rainbow Feather Bird Club and Rescue, and more.
Tickets are $14 for people 12 and older, $10 for children 4-11, and free for children 3 and younger.