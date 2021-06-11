HOLLY ORV Park open this weekend, no DNR license needed

Off-road vehicle recreational riders already don't have to ride beyond Oakland County to get their adrenaline rush. But now, visitation to the new Holly Oaks ORV Park will be even more accessible this weekend.

That's because the Department of Natural Resources is hosting "Three Free Weekend," which means ORV & fishing licenses, trail permits, and recreation passports are being waived at parks on June 12 and 13.

Photo from Holly Oaks ORV Park Facebook

Holly Oaks offers 13-acres of off-road trailing that includes tracks, hill-climbing for trucks, endurance tacks for dirt bikes, four-wheelers, and lots of hills.

The park officially opened in September of 2020.

Holly Oaks representatives say park goers will still need to pay the $15 entry fee to get into the park, but the DNR stickers will not be required.

According to the Holly Oaks Park Facebook page, if you want to try out the park but do not have your DNR licenses, now is the time to come.

You can visit Holly Oaks at 14551 Shields Rd, Holly, MI 48442.

To learn about the park rules, times, hours, and more, please see here.

You can also learn more about the DNR by visiting www.michigan.gov/dnr.