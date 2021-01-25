Home invasion suspect shot and killed in Harrison Twp condo

A 26-year-old Redford man is dead after a break-in at a Harrison Township condo complex Monday.

The man had forced his way into the condo at about 12:30 p.m., according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, adding that it was not random and the parties involved knew each other.

Two people were taken in for questioning, including a 27-year-old Harrison Township woman and a 27-year-old man from Inkster.

Deputies have not revealed how the three people knew each other.

