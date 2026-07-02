Homeless man charged with making death threats to Islamic mosque in Madison Heights

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The Brief A 35-year-old homeless man is accused of making death threats toward Madison Heights mosque. Christopher Lord allegedly left profane death threats on voicemail on June 28.



A homeless man is facing charges of making a false threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

The backstory:

Christopher Andrew Lord allegedly made profane death threats on voicemail of the American Islamic Community - Madision Heights mosque on June 28.

Lord, 35, is also being investigated for a case in Troy, where is accused of making drunken threats toward a restaurant worker, police said.

Both charges of false threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime is punishable by up to a prison sentence up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

He was issued a $500,000 cash bond.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald released a statement citing the disturbing rise in religious intolerance and threats.

"Members of our Islamic community have an absolute right to worship without fearing for their safety," she said. "Even where hate crimes are the result of a personal crisis or substance abuse, they reflect a disturbing cultural trend of religious intolerance that is not acceptable.

"We will not permit religious intimidation of any kind in Oakland County."