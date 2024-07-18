Homemade bomb found by Wyandotte police during traffic stop

article

A traffic stop by Wyandotte police led to the discovery of a homemade bomb filled with shrapnel on Wednesday night.

A patrol car stopped a vehicle for a minor reason, and officers said they "noticed inconsistencies" while speaking to the two men inside, sparking suspicion. The officers then made the discovery of the bomb being transported.

The officers arrested the two men for possession of an explosive device; possession of dangerous drugs; and possession of cocaine.

Pictures of the device were released as well as an X-ray of the shrapnel inside.

"This type of explosive device is designed to do one thing, kill or injure people," Wyandotte police said in a statement. "Shrapnel is designed to increase the lethality of the device; therefore, it can be safely assumed that their intent was malicious.

"However, this device will never hurt anyone due to the outstanding police work by Officer Tyler Groat, Officer Rasmussen, and Officer Saltsman."

Wyandotte police also thanked Dearborn police and its bomb squad team for assisting.

The identities of the two suspects have not been released yet, pending their official charges from the prosecutor's office.

