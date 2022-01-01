Homicide suspect leads state police on chase before crashing on Gratiot

article

A homicide suspect led state police on a chase before crashing into another vehicle at I-75 and Gratiot on New Year's Eve.

A 41-year-old man driving a Grand Prix was spotted speeding on northbound I-75 near Dearborn Street at about 5 p.m. and fled an attempted traffic stop by troopers, said Michigan State Police.

"The suspect exited I-75 at Gratiot and continued north on Gratiot. The suspect proceeded to go into the oncoming lanes of traffic continuing down Gratiot and attempted to cross the median at Gratiot just north of Eight Mile striking another vehicle," state police said in a statement.

There is no word on injuries resulting from the crash suffered by the suspect or the innocent bystander driving the vehicle that was struck.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified via fingerprint scanner at the scene. The man also had a probation violation warrant for resisting police and flee and eluding third degree. The suspect has not yet been identified.

