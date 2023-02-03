It’s the amazing shot — or four of them — going viral on social media and across the country.

Last week, seventh-grade student JJ Franks won a $10,000 prize after scoring a series of impressive shots during a shoot-out competition at Bishop Ryan Catholic School in Minot, North Dakota.

The footage, captured Jan. 27 by Melissa Olson, shows the student consecutively landing a lay-up, a free throw, a three-point shot and a half-court shot. The crowd then erupts in cheer after the last shot lands.

In the half-time shoot-out competition, sponsored by Northern Bottling of Minot, one ticket is drawn from entries received. At halftime, the person selected is required to complete four shots within 25 seconds. If achieved, the individual wins a $10,000 cash prize.

Jarid Lundeen, who organized the promotion, told FOX Television Stations that he coached JJ in basketball last year.

"Nice Kid, really a perfect kid for this, because he is quiet and not a spotlight hunter," Lundeen told FOX. "I was honestly so amazed he made the first two shots, that I became nervous that I might have missed something in the 7 page legal document that I had to sign for the promotion."

Lundeen confirmed the insurance company issued the check Wednesday.

"So amazing, and I was blessed to be part of it," he continued.

The video has already gotten millions of views on Twitter and other social media platforms.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.