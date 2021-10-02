Hood News citizen journalist sues city of Taylor for live streaming arrest

Gregory Bynum is a citizen journalist with the Hood News. He hears about breaking news, arrives at the scene with his cellphone, and broadcasts live to his audience of 5,000 Facebook friends.

The lawsuit is against the city of Taylor when Bynum was recording a video at a single-vehicle crash on Telegraph Road in March 2019.

He claims that his first amendment rights were violated when police asked him to stop recording. He continued his livestream, which lead to his arrest. He was charged with a misdemeanor of "obstruction".

Those charges have since been dropped after Bynum's attorney filed a motion to dismiss based on the lack of probable cause.

Advertisement

The city of Taylor has no comment at this time.