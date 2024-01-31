HopCat opening first Macomb County location

article

HopCat, the restaurant known for its beer selection and cracked pepper fries, is expanding to Macomb County.

The new restaurant is expected to open in the early summer at The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township. HopCat will fill the former BurgerFin spot

It's the latest expansion for the restaurant with numerous locations around Michigan. A new HopCat opened in Livonia last year, while the eatery returned to Royal Oak in a new location after closing a few years ago.

"After opening two locations in Metro Detroit last year, we're thrilled to be joining the Macomb County community and increasing our brand presence in this thriving market," said Ned Lidvall, CEO of BarFly. "It was easy to see the opportunity at The Mall at Partridge Creek — a vibrant and walkable destination. We're confident about our decision to invest in this location as the home of our 10th Michigan HopCat restaurant."

The restaurant will be 7,000-square-feet with a wrap-around bar, spacious booth seating, a dog-friendly outdoor patio, a four-season room, and a private event space for up to 50 people.

HopCat will begin hiring in March.