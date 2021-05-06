Weekly food trucks return to Detroit parks for Downtown Street Eats

Food trucks will soon set up shop in Downtown Detroit parks to serve up delicious bites.

Beginning Friday, visit Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekdays to grab lunch from the trucks.

The event will feature a variety of trucks each day, including many minority-owner and Detroit-based businesses.

"It’s been an incredibly difficult time for all of us in the food industry, but business is beginning to pick up, which is inspiring to see," said Rashad Torrence, the owner of Detroit’s Original Seafood Truck. "I am eager to return to Downtown Detroit to feed people. The Downtown Street Eats program offers amazing visibility and exposure for my food truck business, as well as the others. Detroit’s community of food trucks is very supportive of each other, as is the DDP. We’re all looking forward to a COVID comeback."

Torrence kept his food truck going through the pandemic, even after a propane tank exploded in the truck and burned him in 2019. He even teamed up with Nedra Harris of Hell’s Kitchen to feed healthcare workers.

Opening week schedule:

Monday, May 10 – Detroit's Original Seafood Truck + Smoke Ring BBQ

Tuesday, May 11 – Los Dos Amigos + Smoke Ring BBQ

Wednesday, May 12 – Detroit's Original Seafood Truck + Smoke Ring BBQ

Thursday, May 13 – Los Dos Amigos + Smoke Ring BBQ

Friday, May 14 – Detroit's Original Seafood Truck + Smoke Ring BBQ

Other trucks expected in the future include Curbside 313, Brass Kitchen, Sonny’s Hamburgers, Impasto, Little Brother’s Burgers, Tasty Fixin’s Catering Co., and B.L. Ellis Catering.

"I’m really excited to showcase my cuisine specialties out of my mobile soul food kitchen in Downtown Detroit and tell all my friends and family to come out to support me, as well as introduce my food to new folks. The pandemic definitely set me back, but it didn’t curtail my longtime dream of launching a food truck business," said Sheryl Ellis, the owner of B.L. Ellis Catering.

Ellis, a caterer for more than 25 years, recently started her soul food truck.

While the event is starting with two parks, there are plans for it to expand to other parks and public spaces.

