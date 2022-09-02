Hot for Saturday but temps drop for 2nd half of Labor Day weekend

It is a big weekend for outdoor events, and the weather - although a little on the hot side - will be a nice compliment to everything going on.

On Saturday the summery weather continues with hot and humid conditions with a high of 90 and low of 66.

An approaching cold front brings increasing clouds and the threat of rain Sunday. Cooler 81/64.

There is a possibility the rain could linger into Labor Day morning 80/63.

On Tuesday 81/62 Tuesday, variably cloudy.

Rain chances again Wednesday early, 83/64.

Dry Thursday and Friday 84/66.