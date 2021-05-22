Hotel Royal Oak offering free live music concerts every Saturday

Governor Whitmer has lifted COVID restrictions, and Jim Rasor, the owner of Hotel Royal Oak, is taking advantage with outdoor live concerts.

"I think live music just makes it more personal, makes it more of a natural experience versus the radio, people getting together. There's nothing like live music," says musician Kevin Armstrong.

When the pandemic started, last year, live concerts were one of the first events to go.

Now those concerts are back in the parking lot at Hotel Royal Oak every Saturday at 4 pm.

"This old motor inn was built in the 50s when that was it Motown, music, and cars. So we are just going back to the soul of this place," says Rasor.

Rasor says the event is free, and he is encouraging people to come out and enjoy themselves.

Musicians and spectators say they are all happy to be back playing and listening to the music they love.