Hours-long barricaded gunman situation continues in Superior Township
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities have been responding to a barricaded gunman situation at a Superior Township home since about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The parents of the person barricaded inside the home on Meadow Drive called the Washtenaw County sheriffs to report that their son was suffering a mental health crisis.
According to authorities, the caller told deputies that the barricaded person had assaulted his parents, was armed with multiple weapons, was wearing a flak jacket, and had multiple magazines strapped to his body.
Authorities have not specified the age of the male barricaded in the house.