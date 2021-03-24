Hours-long barricaded gunman situation continues in Superior Township

article

Authorities have been responding to a barricaded gunman situation at a Superior Township home since about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The parents of the person barricaded inside the home on Meadow Drive called the Washtenaw County sheriffs to report that their son was suffering a mental health crisis.

According to authorities, the caller told deputies that the barricaded person had assaulted his parents, was armed with multiple weapons, was wearing a flak jacket, and had multiple magazines strapped to his body.

Authorities have not specified the age of the male barricaded in the house.