How to access immunization records through Michigan's online portal

The state of Michigan has launched an online portal that allows residents 18 and over to search for and save their immunization records on the state's website.

In a press release, the state said it launched the Michigan Immunization Portal to allow residents easier access to all of their immunization records, including COVID-19 vaccinations. The access is available for residents 18 and older and was funded through grants from the CDC.

The portal was officially launched in mid-August but the state announced it on Thursday, Sept. 9.

"We want to make sure Michiganders are able to access their vaccination records as easily as possible as this is important health information," said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. "The Michigan Immunization Portal allows them to find their record from their computer or smartphone and save a copy for their records. This will also allow anyone who has misplaced their COVID-19 vaccination card to print a record of their vaccination."

To access records, Michiganders must create a MiLogin account at Michigan.gov/MiImmsportal. When the account is created, residents have to upload a government-issued ID, like a driver's license or passport.

Once you verify your information, a PDF will download with your vaccination history.

Residents who received immunizations from another state or country may not be able to see these records. If records can't be found on the state's site, you can still request them from a physician's office or local health department.

Records for minors are not available and parents must contact their pediatrician's office or local health department to get a copy of the records.