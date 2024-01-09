How to check the DTE power outage map

Heavy snow coupled with gusty winds Tuesday could lead to power outages for some in Metro Detroit.

Wet snow will fall Tuesday morning before transitioning to rain in the afternoon. Winds will increase to 30-35 mph.

That heavy, wet snow could weigh down power lines and lower tree branches. Couple this with the wind and there is a chance for power outages.

Check the DTE outage map and report an outage here.

What to do if you see a downed wire:

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE online here.

Stay at least 20 feet from the wires. Do not touch the power lines or use an object to touch them. Do not drive over downed wires. Also, avoid touching anything the wire touches, such as a fence or a puddle.

Be sure to keep pets and children away from the lines, too.

If you are inside your vehicle and a wire falls on it, DTE says to stay inside and call 911.

However, if you must get out of the vehicle, DTE advises removing loose clothing, and getting out without touching the frame. Jump with your feet together to avoid touching the vehicle and ground at the same time. Do not remove your feet until you are at least 20 feet away from the vehicle.