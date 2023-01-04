How to get free Covid tests delivered to your home

Residents in several states, including Michigan, can order free Covid tests through Project Access Covid Tests.

Each household can request a kit with five rapid tests in January and February. You can order a kit during both months, as long as supplies last.

Check if your zip code is eligible and request your free test kits here.

Many libraries across Michigan also have free Covid test kits that you can pick up.

Find them at these libraries (mobile users: can't see the PDF below? Click here):