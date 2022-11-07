Lyft offering 50% off rides to the polls this Election Day

Michigan voters can get a discounted Lyft ride to the polls on Election Day this Tuesday.

By using the code VOTE22, you will get 50%, up to $10, off rides to the polls during voting hours. This is available across the United States, and also applies to Lyft bike and scooter shares.

How to see a sample ballot before you vote.

To get the discount, activate the code when you schedule your ride on the Lyft app.

Find other ways to get to the polls in Metro Detroit here.

