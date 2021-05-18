How to report a pothole in Michigan

article

Michigan has more than its fair share of potholes.

Some potholes can be reported to the state so they can be repaired.

If there is a hole on a state road, which typically begins with M, I, or US, it can be reported to the Department of Transportation so it can be repaired.

To report a pothole to MDOT, use this online form. You will need to provide which region of the state the hole is in, as well as the city and nearest exit or street.

They can also be reported by calling 888-296-4546.

The state also provides guidance for submitting claims if your vehicle was damaged by a pothole, but notes that these are typically denied due to government immunity laws.

If the hole is not on a state road, it should be reported to the county road commission or local municipality.