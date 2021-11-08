How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for your child in Detroit

Detroit started vaccinating children 5-11 years old against COVID-19 on Monday.

RELATED: What's the difference between the adult and child coronavirus vaccines?

The city is vaccinating children by appointment only at the Health Department at 100 Mack Ave. and the Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers Rd.

To set up an appointment to get your child vaccinated, call 313-230-0505 or click here.