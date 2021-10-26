How to watch the Michigan State vs. Michigan football game this weekend

The undefeated no. 8 Michigan State Spartans and the undefeated no. 6 Michigan Wolverines will face off this weekend in East Lansing.

The game kicks off at noon and will be broadcast on FOX - but the FOX pregame show starts even earlier.

FOX 2's Derek Kevra, Jennifer Hammond and Veronica Meadows are all going to be in East Lansing for live pre-game coverage. You can watch it in the player above or on your news app if you're at the game.

Then, starting at 10 a.m., FOX Sports takes over with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff Show.

Fans are encouraged to show up at 9 a.m. to the southeast corner of the parking lot at Spartan Stadium for FOX Big Noon Kickoff. Check out more details about the show here.

You can watch the game from start to finish - including the FOX Big Noon Kickoff Show - live from East Lansing on FOX 2 or on FOX Sports. Just click or tap this link to watch it on whatever device you want by logging in with your TV provider credentials.

If you don't have cable, there are several options for streaming the game – YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and FuboTV.

Tickets are available for the game, but only through StubHub, so the prices are sky high.

