How to watch the Lions-Cowboys Thursday night with playoff implications on the line

The Lions host the red-hot Dallas Cowboys Thursday night at Ford Field with playoff implications hanging in the balance - and you can watch it all on FOX 2, even if you don't have Amazon Prime.

Both Detroit (7-5) and Dallas (6-5-1) are playoff bubble teams in the running for wild card spots But if the season were to end today, neither would be in the postseason.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, with a win the Lions playoff chances would rise to 55% but with a loss, drop to 19%.

For the Cowboys, a win would push Dallas' hopes to 39% and a loss would drop it to 9%.

The Lions have been hit hard by injuries of late, with star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown expected to be a game-time decision whether he plays due to a sprained ankle.

St. Brown was injured early in the Thanksgiving loss to the Packers and never returned to the game. Coach Dan Campbell said that knowing him, St. Brown will play Thursday if he can.

"I'm not sure right now, it's still up in the air," he said. "I'm going to try to be out there for my guys, for my teammates. But I couldn't answer that question right now.

"Your availability is you best ability at the end of the day. For me being out there is the most important thing whether you're 0-13 or 13-0. "

How to Watch the Lions

No Prime? No problem. The Lions play the Cowboys on FOX 2 with kickoff scheduled just after 8 p.m. on Thursday Night Football.

Beforehand, get ready by watching Lions Gameday Live at 7 p.m.

Once the game ends around 11 p.m. Lions Game Night will have post-game analysis with comments from coach Campbell and players from the locker room.

The Season So Far: Lions

There's no easy way around it, the Lions have been hit hard by injuries across the roster (again).

The Lions are in the eighth spot according to current tie-breakers and sitting in third place in the NFC North.

There is little margin for error with every week a must-win.

"The margin for error is small, but it's doable. We can do it," Campbell said. "We have to eliminate the things that keep us from winning before we can actually win the game.

"The guys that we have here, are here for a reason. We've got plenty of talent, we've got plenty of good dudes that are made the right way. The coaches are good, it's really about playing winning football in all three phases."

Aside from the St. Brown news, the Lions also placed second-year cornerback Terrion Arnold on IR with his shoulder injury and is expected to miss the rest of the year.

Safety Kerby Joseph remains out with a knee injury with his timetable uncertain, leaving the Lions at least two starters down in the defensive backfield.

The Season So Far: Cowboys

A shorthanded defensive back group has its hands full with Dallas' premier 1-2 receiver punch of CD Lamb and George Pickens.

Both receivers have surged while quarterback Dak Prescott is playing some of the best football of his career - ranking second in passing yards in the NFL.

Both receivers have also combined to draw 15 pass interference penalties this season - which could impact the Lions if officials call a close game.

The trade for defensive run-stopper Quinnen Williams has been a huge lift for the unit as a whole.

Jon Machota of the Athletic said that the Cowboys defense was allowing 140 rushing yards per game before the trade - and 70 per game since.

"Tell me how Jahmyr Gibbs does and I'll tell you how this game goes," Machota told Dan Miller on The Sports Office Tuesday. "If he's been able to get the big plays he's been able to get in some of these games … if they're able to hit some home runs with Gibbs, then I think the Lions win."