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The Brief Subscription services for Detroit SportsNet are $189.99 for the year or $19.99 per month. The channel will carry Tigers games this year and Red Wings next season. It is not available on YouTube TV and the future of the Pistons is unknown.



The Detroit Tigers won the opener at the San Diego Padres Thursday are playing Opening Day on FOX 2 - but many fans likely have lingering questions on where they can watch the team for the rest of this season.

With FanDuel going away, Detroit SportsNet was created to be the year-round one-stop shop to watch this season's Tigers and next year's Red Wings games.

What we know:

The subscription plan is about $190.00 for an annual subscription, while the monthly plan is about $20 per month.

Because DSN is powered by the Major League Baseball Media, there is no dedicated app at this time. Subscribers will be able to stream using the MLB App, however.

Channel list for Detroit SportsNet is as follows:

• DirecTV/DTV Stream: Channel 663-3/663

• Comcast/Xfinity: Channel 1253

• Spectrum (Digital): Channel 436

• AT&T U-verse: Channel 1739

• Spectrum (Set-top Box): Channel 213 -- Alpena, Detroit, Duluth-Superior, Flint-Saginaw, Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, Lansing, Marquette, Traverse City DMAs

• Spectrum (Set-top Box): Channel 291 -- Livonia, MI

• Spectrum (Set-top Box): Channel 307/1307 -- Ft. Wayne, Green Bay-Appleton, Toledo DMAs

• D & P Cable: Channel 128

• RTEC Communications: Channel 50/550

• Sand Creek Telephone Company: Channel 72

• Summit Digital: Channel 31

• TSC Communications: Channel 127

• Vogtmann Engineering: Channel 316

• Westphalia Broadband: Channel 1

• Wyandotte Municipal Cable: Channel 35

Fubo also carries Detroit SportsNet as well.

Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson return as the play-by-play voices of the Detroit Tigers, joined by analysts including Andy Dirks and Dan Petry.

For Red Wings coverage, Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond will be back to provide play-by-play.

The Detroit SportsNet annual plan is only available to residents living in the home television territories of both the Tigers and the Red Wings, as determined by zip code.

Fans who are only in-market for one of the teams can purchase a Detroit SportsNet monthly subscription to access in-market content for the available team during the months when their subscription is active, according to the DSN FAQ.

What we don't know:

There are some unanswered questions due to how new the platform is.

One of which is for YouTube TV viewers.

There is no Detroit SportsNet plan for YouTube TV yet, according to Daniella Bruce, the Tigers and Red Wings sideline reporter.

There is no plan for YouTube TV yet, according to Daniella Bruce, the Tigers and Red Wings sideline reporter.

When FanDuel goes dark, the future of the Pistons is unclear. The Pistons next broadcast platform is not known.

What's next:

FOX 2 will carry select Tigers games this season - starting with Opening Day in Comerica Park next Friday.

We'll have all the pregame coverage starting in the morning, leading up to, and through the first pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:10 p.m.

Watch the game on FOX 2 that day and stick around for post-game coverage after the last at-bat, as well.

For more information Detroit SportsNet, go here.