'Human Library' in Sterling Heights aims to increase understanding through conversations

Have a conversation with a person you may otherwise not talk to during an event designed to strengthen understanding and kindness at the Sterling Heights Public Library.

During this free "Human Library" event on April 17, attendees will have the opportunity to "check out" a person and hear their story, both one-on-one and in small groups. Questions are encouraged.

The library is working with The Human Library Organization to host this event, an international nonprofit that uses dialogue to combat stereotypes and stigmas. This is the first time a Human Library event is being held in Macomb County.

"This program really embodies the spirit of empathy and inclusion that are part of our community’s core values," said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. "By checking out human books, we give ourselves the chance to learn, build compassion and break down barriers. I hope our residents take this opportunity to come out and broaden their perspectives by learning from the collective stories of our community."

"Human books" will be sharing their experiences with the following topics:

Autism/Asperger’s

Muslim woman

Transgender

Physical disability

Asian American immigrant

Long-term addiction recovery

Transnational adoptee

Light refreshments will be provided, and giveaways will be held throughout the event.

Register for the event here.