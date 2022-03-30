Humane Society of Huron Valley helps find homes for dogs saved from Northern Michigan breeding operation

The Humane Society of Huron Valley has been helping dogs rescued from a Northern Michigan breeding operation a month ago.

Nine of the more than 160 dogs found alive at the Grand Traverse County operation were taken to Ann Arbor on the Love Train to find homes.

Most of the dogs have been adopted, but the shelter is still helping two of them work through trauma.

(Photo: HSHV)

Bruno, a shepherd mix, is available for adoption now, while Trusty isn't available yet.

The shelter said Bruno is fearful of strangers but will trust people fully once he gets to know them, so patience is key with him.

Staff members are still working with Trusty to help get him out of his shell. Sometimes multiple treats have to be tossed to him to get him out of his kennel, while other times he comes out in the yard to play.

See all of the HSHV's adoptable pets here.