Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil to honor victim from triple shooting

Friends and family gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil to honor 18-year-old Carlesa Taylor, who lost her life earlier this week in a triple shooting.

"To believe that this child won't be able to go to college and live the rest of her life is one of the saddest things I will have to wrap my brain around for the rest of my life," said Henry Ford Academy basketball coach Jeff Hachigan.

Taylor was riding in the car with friends when authorities say someone in a grey or silver Dodge Durango started shooting.

All three of the teenagers were hit with only one survivor.

Minister Mikiah Keener of Triumph church says, "What happened was not supposed to happen. We are not supposed to be out here right now; we were not supposed to go get those balloons...we were supposed to be getting ready to send this baby off to college."

Taylor was a star basketball player who played for Henry Ford Academy and Ecorse High School.

One teammate says Taylor was the energy behind the team, which is why so many people were out there Sunday night.

Minister Keener is asking that the community steps up and speaks out against gun violence.

If you or anyone you know has information about this crime, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1800-SPEAK UP.