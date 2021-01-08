Hundreds of boxes of food given to restaurant, hospitality workers in Roseville

Over the course of the past ten months, the number of people who need a hand during the COVID-19 pandemic is growing by the day as workers are struggling to make ends meet.

One of those industries is restaurant and hospitality where workers also can't work due to restrictions and closures. But there is some help in Roseville Friday morning.

In an effort that started in December, the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) and Sysco of Michigan have given away 10,000 meals to families across the state to help answer the question: how will I feed my family?

"That's the number one thing all you can worry about: where's the food, where's the food coming from?" said Carla Hobson.

MRLA VP Amanda Smith said the boxes are full of food thanks to Sysco's efforts.

"We have over 400 boxes, they have steak, Sysco is so generous with what they're able to provide. They have steak, broccoli, hashbrowns, then there's oranges and yogurt," said Smith.

Multiple cars had already lined up before volunteers even started handing out food and Ronald Yates was at the front of the line.

"I wanted to get here early. My mom tried to get some food over there at Grossebeck and Cass and they were lined up forever so she couldn't get anything. I wanted to make sure it gets out there to her," Yates said.

He wasn't the only one there early. Hobson said they had to make sure to get in line in time.

"We weren't able to make it to the first because we were too late, they had run out. I got here early because I didn't want to miss out this time," Hobson said.

Friday's giveaway was specifically for hospitality workers who have been laid off during the pandemic.

"People who worked for restaurants, hotels, casinos, country clubs," said Smith.

These are our neighbors, friends, and family who, a year ago, never thought they would be here.

"We were doing great business in March all of a sudden this pandemic hit and people didn't think it was going to be this bad and it is. Hopefully, it's getting better with the vaccine and stuff like that but who knows how long it's going to be. With the vaccine rolling out, hopefully, things are gonna start to get better," Yates said.