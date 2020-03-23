Huron-Clinton Metroparks to remain open, offer free admission 3 days

All 13 Huron-Clinton Metroparks will remain open amid the governor's order for Michigan residents to stay home.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a shelter-in-place order asking people to stay home except for essential services that will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Under the order, people will be allowed to leave their homes under very limited circumstances. They also must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During this period, all of Huron-Clinton's 13 parks will remain open, including: Delhi Metropark, Dexter-Huron Metropark, Hudson Mills Metropark, Huron Meadows Metropark, Indian Springs Metropark, Kensington Metropark, Lake Erie Metropark, Lake St. Clair Metropark, Lower Huron Metropark, Oakwoods Metropark, Stony Creek Metropark, Willow Metropark, and Wolcott Mill Metropark.

However, playgrounds, officers, public programming, restrooms, and nature centers will close temporarily.

“This gives you the opportunity to continue using the Metroparks for healthy activities like hiking, biking, running, walking your dog or just enjoying nature ... all while practicing the social distancing necessary to keep you and others safe during this emergency period,” said director Amy McMillan.

The parks are offering free admission Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to encourage visitors to exercise and unwind in nature. Admission fees will still be charged Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday to help maintain and operate the park properties.