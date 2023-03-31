Huron River, Spring Mill Pond stocked with thousands of trout -- What anglers need to know

article

Thousands of trout were recently added to the Huron River and Spring Mill Pond.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said about 1,200 brown trout and 1,200 rainbow trout were stocked in the Huron River downstream of the Proud Lake Dam in Oakland County. All of these trout range in size from 14 to 19 inches.

Spring Mill Pond in Livingston County received approximately 220 brown trout and 400 rainbow trout, also ranging in size from 14 to 19 inches.

In addition to the adult trout, 900 yearling rainbow trout were stocked in the Huron River, and 650 were added to Spring Mill Pond. The DNR noted that some of these yearlings may be smaller than the minimum size of 8 inches at first.

Related: MDHHS updates guidelines for eating rainbow smelt, carp from some Michigan lakes

There are special regulations for anglers wanting to catch the trout: