Hutch's Jewelry murder: Witnesses to testify Friday during preliminary exam for 3 suspects

More witnesses are expected to testify Friday at the preliminary exam for three men accused of carrying out the murder of well-known Metro Detroit jeweler Dan 'Hutch' Hutchinson.

Marco Bisbikis, Angelo Raptoplous, and Roy Larry will again be in court after Dan's wife, Marisa Hutchinson, testified in March. A police sergeant who responded to the scene also briefly testified, but the bulk of the hearing was spent on Marisa's testimony. FOX 2 plans to stream it live above at 9 a.m.

Hutchinson was sitting in his SUV with his wife outside a pawn shop he owned on Greenfield in Oak Park on June 1, 2022, when the vehicle was shot up. Hutchinson's wife wasn't hit, but he was killed.

A fourth man, Darnall Larry, waived his right to a preliminary exam and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder late last year. All four men are currently in the Oakland County Jail.

Bisbikis, an attorney, is accused of orchestrating the murder after allegedly writing himself into Hutchinson's will. He and Raptoplous, who is believed to have been above both Roy and Darnell Larry in the operation, allegedly instructed the two about the kind of vehicle they should be looking for. Roy Larry is accused of pulling the trigger.

During last week's court hearing, Marisa was grilled for hours about Hutch's Jewelry's business practices and the relationship between the store and Bisbikis.

Marisa, who was granted immunity before testifying, revealed that the jewelry store didn't report all cash transactions because cash sales over $10,000 require businesses to file tax forms. So, Dan would take this unreported cash to Bisbikis.

"Marco explained to us that over time this could go through a trust account, a lawyer trust account," she testified. "Because of lawyer-client privilege, the origin of that money could not be questioned."

Marisa also said Bisbikis was responsible for wiring money for real estate transactions on behalf of the couple, including a pawn shop that was purchased for $600,000 a few months before Dan's murder.

When it came to paying the lawyer for his services, the couple would give him stacks of cash – "$10,000 here, $10,000 there."