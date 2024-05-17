Expand / Collapse search

Hutch's Jewelry murder: Trial continues for accused mastermind, gunman

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  May 17, 2024 8:41am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The man accused of plotting Dan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson's murder and the suspect accused of carrying out the killing are both on trial.

Watch the trial live above.

Hutchinson's wife Marisa, who was with him when he was killed, is expected to take the stand Friday. She was shot in the leg after the couple's SUV was riddled with bullets.

Marco Bisbikis and Roy Larry

Roy Larry is accused of shooting Hutchinson, a well-known Oak Park jeweler, on June 1, 2022. Hutchinson's attorney, Marco Bisbikis, allegedly hired Larry to commit the murder after authorities say he wrote himself into Hutchinson's will.

Three other suspects have also been charged in connection with the murder - Angelo Raptoplous, Darnell Larry, and Philip Sumpter.

Raptoplous and Darnell Larry both pleaded guilty to solicitation to murder and agreed to testify against Bisbikis and Roy Larry as part of their plea deals to avoid life sentences.

Related

Oak Park jeweler murder plot sees shooting footage, hears dramatic testimony in day 4 of trial
article

Oak Park jeweler murder plot sees shooting footage, hears dramatic testimony in day 4 of trial

The alleged getaway vehicle - an e-bike - and a whole lot more was revealed in court for another day of testimony in the murder trial of alleged shooter Roy Larry and attorney Marco Bisbikis, accused of orchestrating the plot.

During the trial Thursday, a witness testified, and video of the shooting was shown in court.

"So many shots - that's all I know. So many, so loud, it was frightening," witness Clarence Lewis said.

Lewis told the court he spotted a man riding a bike and wielding a gun.

The jury was shown the e-bike that Larry was allegedly riding when he shot and killed Hutchinson. They were also shown security footage from a nearby business where a man on a bike open fires into a black-colored SUV.

The footage also shows a Mercedes take off after the gunman. The driver was a friend of the Hutchinson family named Alex Sakellaris.

"My man was riding down - he was chasing after him and then when he got to a certain point ‘bam’ and my man fell on the ground," Lewis said.

Dramatic testimony in Oak Park murder trial

The e-bike wheeled into court on Thursday was shown to the jury as the vehicle that was used by the murder victim in a dramatic murder of an Oak Park jeweler known as Daniel Hutchinson. Along with testimony from witnesses and others, the evidence helped kick off another wild day in court for Roy Larry and attorney Marco Bisbikis.