Hutch's Jewelry murder: Trial continues for accused mastermind, gunman

The man accused of plotting Dan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson's murder and the suspect accused of carrying out the killing are both on trial.

Hutchinson's wife Marisa, who was with him when he was killed, is expected to take the stand Friday. She was shot in the leg after the couple's SUV was riddled with bullets.

Marco Bisbikis and Roy Larry

Roy Larry is accused of shooting Hutchinson, a well-known Oak Park jeweler, on June 1, 2022. Hutchinson's attorney, Marco Bisbikis, allegedly hired Larry to commit the murder after authorities say he wrote himself into Hutchinson's will.

Three other suspects have also been charged in connection with the murder - Angelo Raptoplous, Darnell Larry, and Philip Sumpter.

Raptoplous and Darnell Larry both pleaded guilty to solicitation to murder and agreed to testify against Bisbikis and Roy Larry as part of their plea deals to avoid life sentences.

During the trial Thursday, a witness testified, and video of the shooting was shown in court.

"So many shots - that's all I know. So many, so loud, it was frightening," witness Clarence Lewis said.

Lewis told the court he spotted a man riding a bike and wielding a gun.

The jury was shown the e-bike that Larry was allegedly riding when he shot and killed Hutchinson. They were also shown security footage from a nearby business where a man on a bike open fires into a black-colored SUV.

The footage also shows a Mercedes take off after the gunman. The driver was a friend of the Hutchinson family named Alex Sakellaris.

"My man was riding down - he was chasing after him and then when he got to a certain point ‘bam’ and my man fell on the ground," Lewis said.