Troy hyperbaric chamber tragedy prompts investigation into Oxford Center practices

The Brief A mother lost her son from a hyperbaric chamber fire in Troy, prompting an investigation. Officials say concerns have been raised about the lack of maintenance and oversight. The Oxford Center remains under investigation following the tragic incident.



It was a mother's desperate attempt to save her little boy who was trapped inside a hyperbaric chamber with burning flames in Troy.

The backstory:

A helpless feeling a parent can't even imagine. Attorney James Harrington is working to make sure nobody else will.

"She rushed back to where her son was to find him engulfed in flames, and she was doing everything possible to get him out while sustaining significant burns to her arm," he said.

Harrington is representing the parents of Thomas Cooper and, along with Troy police and the state, investigating what went wrong and who is responsible.

What they're saying:

Sources tell FOX 2 the center was understaffed that day. There were three patients receiving oxygen therapy, which meant there should have been three technicians. Officials say there was only one.

Meanwhile, there are issues regarding the maintenance of the hyperbaric oxygen chambers.

Sechrist Industries hasn't responded to FOX 2's request for required maintenance of their medical technology used by the Oxford Center, but it appears any facility that can afford to buy the hyperbaric chambers basically uses the honor system, since there is no state oversight.

"This is a big issue. There is no accreditation, no state oversight. The more things that they say that they can fix, or the things that they can treat, the more customers and don’t forget that this is a for-profit enterprise," said Harrington.

Dig deeper:

Because there is also no proven science backing oxygen therapy for the conditions listed on the Oxford Center's site, insurance doesn't cover it. The Coopers paid eight thousand dollars for 40 oxygen therapy sessions for Thomas, who they were told would help his ADHD and sleep apnea.

"They took all their names and faces off of their website in the last few days after this event so, they know that there is a problem – of course they do," Harrington said.

That's also what happened after FOX 2's first special report on the medical facility back in 2021.

In fact, the founder, Tami Peterson, changed the name from Oxford Recovery Center with locations in Brighton and Troy to the Oxford Center.

Timeline:

That was when FOX 2 revealed she hired convicted felon Casey Coden Diskin, who lied about her experience, had stolen medical credentials, and posed as a certified BCBA therapist and ran a program that treated the most vulnerable autistic children.

In response, owner and founder Tami Peterson sent me this letter, which read in part:

We are aware of Ms. Diskin’s past. As an organization founded by Christians, we believe in forgiveness and redemption. Whatever challenges she faced in the past, she has been an exemplary employee.

Fast-forward, the AG's office charged Casey Coden Diskin with 18 felonies. In 2024, she pleaded guilty and has since been sentenced to almost eight years in prison.

What's next:

What else has been going on inside the Oxford Centers is still under investigation by the state and now the tragic death of Thomas Cooper.

The Source: FOX 2 talked with Attorney James Harrington and used information from previous stories.