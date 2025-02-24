I-696 closing soon -- Learn more about project at Monday open house

The Brief The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting an open house Monday in Warren to discuss the upcoming I-696 project. Beginning March 1, the eastbound side of I-696 will be closed completely between Lahser and I-75. The bulk of the project will be in Oakland County, but there will be major roadwork completed between I-75 and Dequindre in 2027.



In just a few days, many drivers will need to alter their commutes as eastbound I-696 closes to be rebuilt.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting an open house Monday in Warren to discuss the project with drivers and those who live near the freeway. This event is planned for 6-8 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Recreation Center.

I-696 closure

The backstory:

The first phase of the Restore the Reuther project involved closures on I-696 from I-275 to Lahser. That phase has wrapped up, so the project now shifts east for phase two.

From early March until 2027, crews will be completely reconstructing the pavement of both sides of I-696 from Lasher to I-75. The project will also include wall and drainage repairs, along with the rehabbing of 60 bridges.

Brian Travis, an MDOT construction engineer, said the work will involve completely rebuilding the tunnel on the freeway. This will entail removing the beams and deck and replacing them with new ones.

Additionally, the Church Street Plaza bridge will be rebuilt.

Timeline:

The eastbound side of the freeway will be reconstructed in 2025, while the westbound side will be the focus in 2026.

Both years will involve work on the Church Street Plaza bridge and bridge repairs along the entire stretch of road.

The project will wrap up in 2027, with crews finishing median reconstruction, bridge repairs, pavement work, and ramp reconstruction. There will be major roadwork completed between I-75 and Dequindre during this time, MDOT said.

I-696 detour:

While the eastbound side of the freeway is rebuilt, traffic will be detoured from 696 to the southbound Lodge Freeway to eastbound Davison Highway to northbound I-75 then back up to 696.

What they're saying:

During an open house earlier this month in Oak Park, residents expressed concerns about traffic and drivers cutting through neighborhoods. Some also wondered why the freeway needed to be closed entirely during the project.

Brian Travis, an MDOT construction engineer, said one side of the freeway has to be closed completely because it would be difficult for first responders to get to a crash if one side of the freeway were to be open for both directions of travel.

"It's really a safety concern for us," he said. "This is the safest and most efficient way to build the project."