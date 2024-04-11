I-696 traffic blocked at Coolidge after crash breaks median, scattering debris

article

A massive crash that broke the median on I-696 in Oakland County has blocked eastbound traffic.

The impact scattered debris around the roadway, a nearby traffic camera showed. It happened at Coolidge in Oak Park.

Much of the freeway is closed for the crash, MDOT said.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as the back-up of cars is at least two miles.

It's the second of two major highway crashes that happened in metro Detroit Thursday after a fatal accident happened on I-75 at Eight Mile.

Michigan State Police also pleaded with drivers to be safe on the roads during a rainy stretch of weather in Southeast Michigan. They said on social media they had responded to 37 crashes since midnight.

Wet weather is expected through the week with precipitation expected through Thursday and into Friday. Find more information on the forecast here.

Crash at I-696 near Coolidge heading west. Photo via MDOT camera

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.