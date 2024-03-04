I-696 work closes part of Inkster Road in Oakland County

Part of Inkster Road in Oakland County will be closed for two weeks as part of the I-696 Restore the Reuther project.

From now through March 18, Inkster Road will be closed between 11 and 12 Mile roads on the border of Southfield and Farmington Hills. A shoulder closure will remain through early May.

Local traffic is allowed to access up to the I-696 bridge.

Inkster Road detours:

Northbound Inkster Road will use westbound 11 Mile Road to northbound Middle Belt Road, then eastbound 12 Mile Road to Inkster Road.

Southbound Inkster Road will use westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Middle Belt Road, then eastbound 11 Mile Road to Inkster Road.

In addition to the Inkster Road closure, the ramp from southbound Telegraph to southbound Northwestern Highway will be closed from Tuesday, March 5 through March 26.

Southbound Telegraph ramp traffic will be detoured to northbound Northwestern, then use the crossover between 12 Mile and Franklin roads to southbound Northwestern.