I-75 closing this weekend in Southwest Detroit for bridge construction

A stretch of I-75 will close in both directions this weekend for bridge construction in Southwest Detroit.

The freeway will be closed from Springwells Street to Clark Street from about 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The Vernor Highway on-ramp to southbound I-75 and Ambassador Bridge on-ramp to southbound I-75 will both be closed as well.

These closures are because the interchange for the Gordie Howe International Bridge is being built.

I-75 detours:

Local Traffic Detour:

Northbound I-75 Traffic will be reduced to one lane and forced to exit at the northbound I-75/Springwells Street Exit Ramp, continue south on Springwells Street, east on Fort Street, north on Clark Street, then rejoin northbound I-75 via the northbound I-75 on-ramp.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be reduced to one lane and forced to exit at the Clark Street I-75 Exit Ramp, continue north on Clark street, west on Vernor Highway, south on Junction, west on Fort Street to access I-75 southbound.



Major Through Traffic:

Northbound I-75 major-through-traffic will be detoured around the project via northbound I-275 to eastbound I-96 for the northbound motorists.

Southbound I-75 major-through-traffic will be detoured around the project via westbound I-96 to southbound I-275 for the southbound motorists.



Ambassador Bridge Traffic:

Traffic exiting the Ambassador Bridge toll plaza will be directed to take I-96 westbound, and then will take exit 191 to Michigan Avenue, head west on Michigan Avenue, south on the I-75 Service Drive, south on West Grand Boulevard, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street, south on the I-75 Service Drive, then will rejoin southbound I-75 via the Springwells Street on-ramp.



Vernor Highway On-Ramp Traffic:

Traffic from the southbound I-75 Service Drive will be detoured to continue on the southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on W. Grand Boulevard, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street, south on the I-75 Service Drive, then will rejoin the southbound I-75 freeway via the Springwells Street on-ramp.