I-75 closures this weekend in Detroit for Gordie Howe Bridge construction

Driving through southwest Detroit on I-75 could prove extra tricky this weekend as there are several lane and ramp closures starting at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is expected to continue for the next year as a third route linking Detroit to Windsor is established. This weekend, the massive construction project is going to need a little extra room in Southwest Detroit, prompting several closures of lanes and ramps on I-75.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, the three left lanes of both directions of I-75 will be closed between Clark Street and Springwells Street. A few hours later, at 9 p.m., I-75 will then be completely closed in both directions until 5 a.m on Monday.

Along the way, all ramps between both exits are closed. That includes:

All lanes of the I-75 on-ramp will close at Springwells Street.

The southbound I-75 on-ramp will close at Vernor Highway.

The southbound I-75 on-ramp will close at the Ambassador Bridge.

The southbound I-75 off-ramp will close at Springwells Street.

The freeway and ramps are expected to be reopened at 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23.

I-75 Detroit detour

The two-mile stretch closure of I-75 is going to make that drive take a lot longer.

Major traffic in the southbound lanes of I-75 will be detoured all the way to westbound I-96 and then to southbound I-275 before catching back up with I-75. There will be a more direct route for local traffic – as drivers will be forced to exit at Clark. Head south on Clark, then west on Fort street until you catch up with Springwells to I-75.

Major traffic heading north will take I-275 northbound to 7 Mile, then southbound I-275 before catching up with I-96 over to I-75. Local traffic will exit at Springwells and head south. Then take Fort Street east to Clark Street up to I-75.

Honestly, the best option would be to avoid I-75 altogether this weekend, if you can.